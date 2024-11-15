T.J. Miller says it would be "awesome" to reprise his 'Deadpool' role after healing friendship with lead star Ryan Reynolds.

T.J. Miller would love to reprise his role as Weasel in another Deadpool film

The 43-year-old actor played the titular superhero's (Reynolds) best friend Weasel in 2016's 'Deadpool' and 2018's 'Deadpool 2’ but didn't return for recent blockbuster 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

The pair's relationship went through a brief rocky period after Miller claimed his co-star was "horrifically mean" on set and refused to work with him again.

However, they patched things up and the 'Silicon Valley' star says the 'Proposal' actor has been "such a good friend right now" and would love to star with him again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Bonfire', he said: "We talked a little while ago.

"I think him asking me, I think he's just been such a good friend right now that I think it would be really, I think that would be awesome."

Appearing on 'The Adam Carolla Show' in 2022, Miller said: “As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I’m Weasel.

"He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’

“I just kind of listened and thought it was weird and then I got off stage because they were like, ‘Cut…?’”

Miller suggested Reynolds singled him out because he was "insecure".

He said: “That’s exactly why he said that. Because I’m not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven’t been in more movies than him.”

The 'Ready Player One' actor found the interaction "weird" and said he had no desire to return to the franchise, even though he wanted to.

He added: “Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again.

“I sorta wish him well, because he’s so good at Deadpool, and I think it’s weird that he hates me.

“I don’t wish them any ill will. I think [Ryan] should make a 'Deadpool 3' and continue to make movies.

“I just think he doesn’t like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that.”

However, days later, he appeared on SiriusXM to reveal they had exchanged emails to clear things up and insisted it was all "a misunderstanding".