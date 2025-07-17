Millie Bobby Brown and Gabriel LaBelle have been cast in new romantic comedy Just Picture It.

The Stranger Things star will team up with LaBelle on the new film for Netflix, which will be directed by The Age of Adeline filmmaker Lee Toland Krieger.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film focuses on two carefree college students left shocked when a glitch in their phones show pictures from 10 years in the future with them as a happily married couple with a family.

However, there is another twist as they haven't actually met yet.

The movie has been written by former Late Show with David Letterman joke scribe Jesse Lasky, with Krieger - who also directed a number of episodes for Netflix series You - at the helm.

Brown - who has been involved in the project since its inception - will be making her first rom-com appearance.

LaBelle's breakout role came as a young Steven Spielberg in his semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans, and last year he played Lorne Michaels in Saturday Night.

In November, Brown will be back on screen for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, but she has already been working on other roles away from Eleven.

Earlier this year, she starred with Chris Pratt in sci-fi adventure movie The Electric State, while last year she was in dragon fantasy film Damsel.

The 21-year-old actress has also recently wrapped filming on Elona Holmes 3, which sees her reprising her titular role as Sherlock Holmes teenage detective sister.

As well as Brown, Louis Partridge will be back as Tewkesbury, while Henry Cavill as Sherlock, Helena Bonham-Carter as family matriarch Eudoria Holmes, Himesh Patel as Dr. Watson and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty have all signed up to return.

Philip Barantini will direct this time, while his Adolescence collaborator Jack Thorne is once again writing the script, having previously penned the first two movies, which are based on Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes Mysteries series.

A synopsis from Netflix revealed the movie will be set in Malta, where "personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before".

Brown previously expressed hope that a third film would be made as she loved playing the role in the 2020 mystery detective movie and the 2022 sequel.

She told Collider: "Obviously. I really hope so. I love Enola, and I know that, now, people are very much invested in the character and the plot, and I can only hope that Netflix provides that trust and opportunity once more."