Miranda Cosgrove confirms iCarly movie will shoot next year

The 32-year-old actress reprised her role as Carly Shay in the 2021 reboot of the Nickelodeon show and despite its cancellation after one series, Cosgrove revealed it will live on in a new movie.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “The script is almost finished and it looks like we’re gonna be filming it early next year, so I’m really excited. I think the biggest challenge now is gonna be casting the character that’s gonna be the mom because that’s a character I don’t think any of us ever really thought we were gonna meet within that universe, so we just really want to make sure we get it right.”

Former child actor Miranda also revealed her thoughts on child actors and how her own experiences have allowed her to help others in the industry.

She said: “I definitely feel like I view child acting in a very specific way just because I lived it, and I definitely don’t think that it’s for everyone. Like it was my first time working with a kid as an adult on the iCarly revival, and luckily Jaden, who was in the revival, she loved acting so much and that made me feel good about it. Like she was there because she wanted to be there, but I do feel like a lot of kids that are in acting, their parents are definitely pushing it a lot more than like they actually want it.

“So having my perspective on child acting has definitely changed over the years and it’s complicated just because of my experiences, but other than that I would just say I feel very comfortable with acting just because I’ve been doing it for so long, so I feel lucky in that sense because I’ve been on set since I was a kid.”