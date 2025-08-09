Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner are to star in One Night Only.

The A Complete Unknown actress and the 35-year-old actor will appear in the upcoming Universal Pictures movie, which follows two strangers who scramble to find someone to sleep with on the annual night when premarital sex is legal.

Will Gluck is to direct the movie, and the Anyone but You helmsman is also rewriting Travis Braun's script, which topped the 2024 Blacklist, an annual survey of the most liked but unproduced screenplays in Hollywood.

The director - who is known for working with rising stars including Emma Stone, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney - will also produce with Olive Bridge Entertainment, along with the company's vice president, Jacqueline Monetta. In addition, Senior EVP Production Development Erik Baiers and Director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for the studio.

One Night Only is expected to be released on 7 August, 2026.

Callum has a string of new projects in the work as he will next be seen in Rosebush Prunning, Rose of Nevada, and Eternity.

Monica - who is preparing to make her stage debut at the National Theatre in London in a revival of Les Liasons Dangereuses - has had a string of offers since being nominated for her first Oscar thanks to her portrayal of Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown. She is currently in production opposite boyfriend Andrew Garfield in Luca Guadagnino's Artificial.

The 35-year-old actress previously revealed she had singing lessons two or three times a week while working on A Complete Unknown, turning to

vocal coach Eric Vetro – who previously assisted Austin Butler for Elvis – for guidance.

She told IndieWire: "I met with Eric two, three times a week for the entirety of this process aside from the strike... in that time, I just sang alone and used the recordings he had created for me. He's the guy. He knows how to do this.

"We talked in the beginning about getting her iconic vocal qualities... the tight vibrato and the pitch. I couldn't sing in that key when I first auditioned.

"It was about trying to nail those elements of her voice and get that initial believability that this is Joan up there. Replicating her voice is impossible."

Monica also got the opportunity to meet the real Joan.

She said: "I wasn't sure if I should reach out personally.

"I sort of went behind (the production's) back and asked my agents... she agreed to it, we picked a time. It was professionally done just sort of sneakily so.

"When we spoke on the phone, I was saying something to the effect of deferring to her on something. She was like, 'I'm just in the backyard, sitting outside, watching the birds.' I was like, yeah, you're not wrapped up in what we say about you. This doesn't define you in any way."