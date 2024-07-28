Eli Roth is hopeful that 'Borderlands' could be the start of a film franchise.

The 52-year-old director has helmed the new movie based on the hit video game of the same name and is convinced that there is scope for more stories to be told should the project be successful when it hits cinemas next month.

Speaking to SFX magazine, Eli said: "With multiple 'Borderlands' games, there's so much in the world – it was very difficult to narrow it down just for this story. It took seven years to come up with a draft that everyone was happy with.

"So my feeling is, any time you start talking about the universe, you can get into trouble because you're not focusing on the movie you're making.

"But I do believe that there's so much there that, if the fans like it, and it sells, we would love to continue. They absolutely would continue."

The decision to cast Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart as bounty hunters Lilith and Roland respectively has been met with some disgruntlement by gamers and Roth is aware that his project won't impress everybody.

The 'Death Wish' director said: "My obligation is to the movie and to make the best movie possible.

"The trouble is, you're never going to recreate the experience of the game unless you're playing the game. My job is to adapt the story into the best movie story.

"Trust me, I'm well aware that people get p***** off. All you can do to satisfy them is definitely have those Easter eggs and those things from the game that are for those fans."

Roth continued: "We're making a movie for mainstream audiences. If you're a 'Borderlands' player, you're going to have fun with the movie, and you're going to go, 'They did a great job.'

"If you've never played the game before, and you see the movie, you're going to say, 'That was so much fun. I want to play the game.'

"The idea is to make a movie that appeals to everybody, but the only way you can do that is by making a great movie."