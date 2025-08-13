Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are creating a new animated Addams Family feature film.

The original Addams Family cast from the 1960s TV series

The two showrunners of the Netflix series are developing an Addams Family reboot for Amazon MGM Studios which will be unconnected to Wednesday - which stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams - and the previous two animated films released in 2019 and 2021.

Gough says his and Millar's inspiration is to honour the characters created by late American cartoonist Charles Addams, which were turned into a popular TV series in the mid-60s.

Speaking on Deadline's Crew Call podcast, Gough said: "We’re working on it with Amazon MGM and with Kevin Miserocchi who runs the Addams Foundation, he knew Charles Addams and the keeper of the Addams flame, and with Gail Berman and John Glickman. We’re rebooting the animated film franchise. So it won’t have anything to do with the two films before it, nor is it connected with this show. It will be a brand new Addams feature. There’s not really much we can say about it, because it’s in the very early stages.”

The 1960s series about the macabre family - who first appeared in a cartoon strip in The New Yorker magazine - starred John Astin as patriarch Gomez Addams, Carolyn Jones as Gomez's wife Morticia Addams, Jackie Coogan as Uncle Fester, Ted Cassidy as Lurch, Lisa Loring as Wednesday Addams and Ken Weatherwax as Pugsley Addams.

The Addams Family has also appeared in a 1973 animated series, a remake series which ran from 1992 to 1993 as well as several feature films, including Barry Sonnenfeld's 1991 live action movie.