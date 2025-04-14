New details have emerged about the reboot of ‘The Bodyguard’.

Warner Bros. is set to revamp the hit 1992 romantic drama thriller starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, and it has now been reported the studio has landed ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ film director Sam Wrench to helm the project, with a script by Juror No. 2 writer Jonathan A. Abrams.

Deadline reported the moves in the reboot and said the additions to the project came during an interview with Warner Bros.’ co-film bosses Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy.

The outlet added no casting has been set, but after the first film’s star duo and box office success – which made $411 million worldwide box office and landed a pair of Oscar nominations – insiders say it will have two major A-listers in the lead roles.

There has been speculation Taylor Swift could play Whitney’s part, with names such as Glen Powell in the frame to play Kevin’s role.

The original plot centred on Kevin’s ex-Secret Service agent Frank Farmer, who takes a job as bodyguard to famous singer Rachel Marron, played by Whitney.

Frank battles to control Rachel as he hunts a psychopathic stalker, with the movie’s final act famously playing out as the singer wins a Best Picture Award at the Oscars.

Mick Jackson directed the original, which was written by ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan.

It was nominated for two Oscars for its songs, and its soundtrack became the best-selling of all time.

The hitlist in the movie included smash Whitney songs such as ‘I Will Always Love You’, ‘I’m Every Woman’ and ‘Queen of the Night’.

Filmmaker Sam’s ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ concert movie grossed $261.7 million worldwide.

Writer Jonathan A. Abrams made his feature screenwriting debut with ‘Juror #2’, the Clint Eastwood-directed court thriller starring Nicholas Hoult.