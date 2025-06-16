Nicholas Galitzine has loved playing He-Man in Masters of the Universe.

Nicholas Galitzine stars in the film reboot

The 30-year-old actor has revealed via social media that he's relished the experience of playing the iconic superhero in the live-action film reboot of Masters of the Universe, and Nicholas admitted that he feels very proud to be so heavily involved with the project, which is based on the Mattel toy line.

The London-born star wrote on Instagram: "Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man. It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work."

Nicholas previously confirmed via a post on TikTok that filming had wrapped on the movie.

He wrote on the video-sharing app: "No ships left to fly that’s a wrap on masters of the universe!! (sic)"

The Travis Knight-directed movie is based on a script written by Chris Butler. The film boasts a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, Idris Elba, Morena Baccarin, Alison Brie and Charlotte Riley.

Meanwhile, Nicholas previously revealed that he'd overhauled his lifestyle in preparation for playing He-Man.

The actor admitted that he was consuming around "4,000 calories a day" as part of his preparations for the role.

He told W Magazine: "There's been a lot of eating and weightlifting, a lot of stunts.

"I'm eating about 4,000 calories a day, but the amount of physical work I'm doing, you end up hungry at the end of the day, which is quite surprising. This is the fun part."

Nicholas ultimately intended to cut down on his eating, explaining that it would likely cause his mood to change.

The actor continued: "I will eventually go into what’s called the cutting phase, where I'm going to be starved and so rude to everyone. I can only apologise for the person I'm going to become in a few months’ time."

Nicholas loved sport and exercise during his younger years, and he actually fell into acting by accident.

The movie star shared: "That was my one love. I never acted as a kid.

"I played rugby union, and at one point I was second best at javelin for my age group. There are no pads or headgear in rugby, and I ended up getting concussed, so I stopped when I was 17. I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life, but, on a whim, I did a play. I was scouted, and this option of becoming an actor was kind of put to me."