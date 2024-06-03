Nicholas Galitzine will play He-Man in the live-action 'Masters of the Universe' film.

Nicholas Galitzine is starring in Masters of the Universe

The 29-year-old star has been tapped for a leading role in the flick from Amazon MGM and Mattel Films.

Plot details on the long-awaited movie have not yet been revealed but it is being directed by 'Bumblebee' helmer Travis Knight from a script by Chris Butler.

'Masters of the Universe' was introduced to the world via action figures in 1982 and focused on the battle between the heroic He-Man and the evil Skeletor.

The animated series 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' premiered the following year and several other film and TV adaptations have followed since as the franchise is still going strong.

The film, which is scheduled for release in June 2026, has endured a long journey to the big screen and was axed by Netflix last year as a result of budget concerns.

Directors John Stevenson, Jon M. Chu and McG have all been attached to the project since 2007 while Kyle Allen had been set to play He-Man before negotiations fell apart.

Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios, said: "We're thrilled to bring the beloved 'Masters of the Universe' to life and couldn't be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man.

"Joining forces with director Travis Knight, Mattel, and Escape Artists, this reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from her to Eternia."

Mattel Films' President Robbie Brenner added: "Mattel Films is proud to work with Amazon and team up again with the incredibly Courtney Valenti, to bring 'Masters of the Universe' to the big screen.

"We are thrilled to be producing alongside the highly respected and prolific Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch, with the visionary Travis Knight, and the charismatic and talented Nicholas Galitzine, our Prince Adam/He-Man!"