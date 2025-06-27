Nicholas Hoult found it "very awkward" to audition to play Superman "on the same day" as David Corenswet.

Nicholas Hoult originally auditioned to play Superman

The 35-year-old actor is playing the Man of Steel's arch-nemesis Lex Luther in the upcoming Superman film but he originally went up for the Man of Steel and was feeling confident about his try-out to play Clark Kent, until he met his future co-star outside.

Speaking to guest host Diego Luna on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Nicholas said: “This is very awkward. Yes, I auditioned for Superman.

“I walked out of doing one of my audition scenes, and I was like, ‘Yeah, not bad. OK.'

"And I walked around the corner, and there were lots of shadows on the studio lot, and then one ray of sunshine. And David had taken a seat in this ray of sunshine and was sitting there, like, charging up from the sun … like Superman does, getting his power.

“And I walked over to say hello, and he stood up, and I was like, ‘Goddamn, he’s about an inch taller than me. Look at his hair. Look at his jawline.’ And then he started speaking, and I shook his hand, and I was like, ‘His hands are a bit bigger than me.’ And then he spoke, and I was like, ‘Oh, his voice is a little bit deeper too.’ "

Nicholas immediately knew David would be the "perfect" choice to play Superman - and was "happy" if that was who beat him to the role.

He added: “And then, in that moment, whilst we were shaking hands, I was like, ‘I’d be happy if this guy was Superman.’ I was like, you’re perfect or it, really, genuinely. … But also, what the f***."

In the joint interview, David also admitted their meeting was "a bit weird".

He said: "I had admired Nick as an actor for a long time, and to get to meet him in this context, both dressed as Clark Kent … a bit weird, hanging from wires and reading this scene.

“It was wonderful"

The 31-year-old actor was delighted when he learned The Great star would still be part of the film as his rival.

He said: “And then the day that I found out that he had agreed to play Lex Luthor, I thought, ‘This may be the best thing that happens to this film, because a superhero is only as interesting as their villain.’ And I knew Nick was going to bring something really special.”

