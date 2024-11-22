Nicole Kidman was pushed outside of her “comfort zone” while making erotic thriller ‘Babygirl’.

Nicole Kidman was pushed outside of her 'comfort zone' while making her erotic thriller Babygirl

The 57-year-old actress stars in the movie as chief executive Romy, who is married to Jacob (Antonio Banderas) but becomes tangled up in an intense affair with her intern Samuel (Harris Dickinson).

Nicole has now admitted that the steamy subject matter was a big reason why she signed on because it was “exciting and bold”.

When asked whether the sexual themes made her reluctant to appear in the film during an appearance on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, Kidman said: “Not at all. I loved the script, I love supporting women in the industry, and it was just really good. It is exciting and bold, and I am always looking to push out of my comfort zone.”

The ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ star described the film as “Weird, but in a good way”, and said she was initially drawn to the project due to “the voice of the female” being central to its themes and plot.

She explained: “The thing that attracted me to the film is that it’s in the voice of the female.

“A lot of films in this genre we saw in the ‘90s came from the male view, but this is twisted around and told though the lens of a woman.”

While its concepts and story were attractive to her, ‘The Perfect Couple’ actress previously admitted she was also “turned on” by the script.

Kidman told Britain’s HELLO! Magazine: “I read the script and thought it was funny, but I was also turned on by it.

“I loved that I never knew what was going to happen next and nothing is what it seems as it unravels.”

While the plot thrilled her, the ‘Moulin Rouge’ star conceded she almost reached a point of “burnout” with the sex scenes in the movie, which was written and directed by Halina Reijn - even though it was all done in a “safe place”.

She explained: “There was so much in terms of exposure and just being with Harris and Antonio, as well as Halina.

“It really was a foursome, because we were all in it together and there was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration.

“There were times while we were shooting when I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm any more! Don’t come near me! I hate doing this! I don’t care if I’m never touched again in my life, I’m over it!’

“It was so present all the time, it was almost like a burnout. But what’s fantastic is that the intimacy you create together is in a safe place.”

‘The Graham Norton Show’ will air on tonight (22.11.24) at 10:40pm on BBC One, and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.