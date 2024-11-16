Nicole Kidman to receive International Star Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Nicole Kidman will receive the International Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The 57-year-old actress will receive her accolade at the Film Awards on January 3, 2025, while the festival will run from January 2 to 13.

Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said: "Nicole Kidman once again showcases her unmatched talent for embracing bold and unexpected roles with remarkable ease. In 'Babygirl', she portrays a high-powered CEO whose life begins to unravel as she embarks on a dark, risky affair that threatens to shatter her carefully constructed world. For this tour de force performance, we are honored to present her with the International Star Award, an accolade that truly embodies Nicole Kidman."

Past recipients of the award include Carey Mulligan, Michelle Yeoh, Penélope Cruz, Helen Mirren, Saoirse Ronan and Charlize Theron.

Kidman also won the award in the past for 'Lion', for which she also received a best actress Oscar nomination.

Adrien Brody (Desert Palm Achievement Award), 'Conclave' (Ensemble Performance Award), Colman Domingo (Spotlight Award), Mikey Madison (Breakthrough Performance Award) and Emilia Pérez (Vanguard Award) have all previously been announced as recipients of awards at the upcoming film festival.