M. Night Shyamalan is amazed by the longevity of his directing career.

M. Night Shyamalan can't believe he is still making movies

The 53-year-old filmmaker's latest psychological thriller 'Trap' is due to be released next month and he is grateful to still be behind the camera more than three decades on from his debut picture 'Praying with Anger'.

Shyamalan told Empire magazine: "Well, to be still doing this after 30 years is so exciting. They are original movies, but they are also from the same author. This is part of a longer conversation that pre-existed this and will continue after this. It's so rare, to have this relationship with the audience."

The 'Sixth Sense' filmmaker added: "You know, I've had number-one movies in four separate decades now. Which is absolutely insane, what I just said to you."

Despite his success, Shyamalan takes nothing for granted when it comes to directing.

He said: "If 'Trap' was my last movie, I'd be so happy about that. It's already beyond anybody's wildest dreams?"

'Trap' is set a pop concert where police are attempting to snare a serial killer and Shyamalan explained that Josh Hartnett was the perfect actor to play the killer known as 'The Butcher'.

The director said: "We had a generation of actors that were just stars.

"Josh Hartnett might be one of the rarest people because he is that kind of superstar. Honestly, I can tell you that no-one could have done the part better. No-one. Out of seven billion people."

A trailer for the film proved popular with fans when it was released earlier this year and Shyamalan knows that a successful movie begins long before it comes out in the cinema.

He said: "The response (to the trailer) was so amazing.

"The story already starts months before you come into the movie theatre. As a storyteller, I have to be part of that. I was very careful."