Norman Reedus wants his own John Wick spin-off film

The 56-year-old actor stars in the upcoming action offshoot ‘Ballerina’ as Daniel Pine, and has now said he would happily revisit the character to explore his mysterious past in his own film.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Reedus said: “I think his origin story would be awesome.

“How he got to who he is and what made him, what turned him? What made him have this sort of moral compass all of a sudden? And all the things that he went through to get there.”

‘The Walking Dead’ star added a Daniel Pine spin-off wasn’t completely out of the question.

He said: “I mean, the door’s wide open for that sort of story.”

‘Ballerina’ follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) as she seeks revenge against those who killed her family.

Trained from childhood in the arts of the Ruska Roma, her mission plunges her into a brutal underworld of killers, codes, and consequences.

As well as Reedus and de Armas, ‘Ballerina’ will see the return of Keanu Reeves’ John Wick and Ian McShane’s New York Continental head Winston.

While the ‘Lovejoy’ star is happy to be reprising Winston for ‘Ballerina’, McShane admitted he was “furious” his fight scene with de Armas’ Eve Macarro was left on the cutting room floor.

The 82-year-old actor told Collider in a joint interview with de Armas: “We have a long scene together where she comes to visit me at the Continental and tries to fight …

“We don’t talk about that. I’m furious. They cut one of my fight scenes.”

Despite his disappointment over the missing action sequence, McShane added there was still “a fight scene with dialogue” between Winston and Eve.

He continued: “My scenes are dialogue fight scenes. We have a scene where you [de Armas] try to get information from me, and that’s like getting blood out of a stone, as we say, trying to get Winston to give anything away.

“So, in a sense, it’s a fight scene with dialogue, which you only accept after you know that I’m on your side.”

After a fifth ‘John Wick’ movie was confirmed by Lionsgate - with Reeves’ set to return as the titular assassin - McShane said he would gladly play Winston again, so long as he’s “still around”.

He said: “If I’m still around, but they decide to do it, that would be a very nice thing.

“Yeah, I’ve loved it so far. It’s been a great, great 11 years.”

McShane shared that the creative team behind ‘John Wick’ felt “sort of like a family”, particularly with the likes of director Chad Stahelski being involved from the start.

He continued: “And as I said, it’s sort of like a family because we same director, same photographer, much the same actors with editions down again. But yeah, it’s been a good trip so far.”