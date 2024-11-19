'Now You See Me 3' has officially wrapped filming.

The upcoming third instalment in Lionsgate's magician heist franchise is set to be released in November 2025 with Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco returning as the Four Horsemen alongside Mark Ruffalo.

On Monday (18.11.24) the film's social media account shared on set photos on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote: "Your eyes don't deceive you.

"That's a wrap on the next installment of #NowYouSeeMe - coming to theaters November 14, 2025."

Eisenberg recently revealed he broke his finger on set but hailed the movie as "astounding".

He told Total Film magazine: "We've been in Budapest for the last three months, and I almost made it till the end without breaking anything. "And the movie is really astounding. It's directed by Ruben Fleischer. This is my fourth movie with him…

"Every day we walk onto set and pinch ourselves because the set pieces, the magic, the ensemble, it's really, truly miraculous."

Plot details are being kept closely under wraps, but new cast members for the movie include Justice Smith, Rosamund Pike, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt.

The film is being directed by 'Venom' filmmaker Ruben Fleischer, who will work from a script written by Eric Warren Singer, Seth Grahame-Smith and Mike Lesslie.

Lionsgate president Nathan Kahane previously said of the writing team: "Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of 'Now You See Me' and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters.

"The 'Now You See Me' franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing.

"Any great magician knows, you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film."

The first 'Now You See Me' movie was directed by Louis Leterrier and was released in 2013, with a John M. Chu-directed sequel following three years later.