Glen Powell has promised 'Twisters' features “one of the most incredible action sequences of all time”.

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor teased the storm footage in the upcoming blockbuster "all happens in a oner" and he was "hit by debris" and got soaked through when he had to go and film the scene with the stunt cast.

Speaking in the 'Fandango's Big Ticket' interview, he said: “We shot that in December, with a rain machine. One of the coldest nights I’ve ever experienced, getting dragged across a pool by a wire. I think it was the most physical thing that I’ve ever done.

“You’re talking about humans getting sucked up into a tornado. But you’re recreating what it’s like to be getting hit by debris and all that stuff. So you’re watching real stuntmen getting sucked up into the sky, you’re watching trucks move across [the field], you’re jumping into a pool and you’re getting dragged."

Glenn admitted shooting the sequence was a "fully physical experience".

He said: "It’s a fully physical experience because the investment as an actor that you have to have is like, it can’t be delicate.

“It can’t be tender. Tornadoes aren’t tender. You have to put your body on the line in order to sell that experience.”

Director Lee Isaac Chung recently admitted he had "pelted" the cast - which also includes Daisy Edgar-Jones - of the movie to "everything".

He told Empire magazine: "This is an elemental story, so I wanted us to go as practical as possible.

"We really tore things up. We had jet engines blowing. We had fans so massive you'd lose your hearing without earplugs. We were pelting our cast with everything – dirt, wind, ice."

Chung also explained that the picture - which is a sequel to 1996's 'Twister' - was shot during tornado season in Oklahoma which increased the complexity of the production.

The 'Minari' filmmaker said: "It was tough. The unpredictability of the weather caused a lot of issues and delays.

"It was my choice to do this in tornado season, but honestly, I still can't believe we actually did it."