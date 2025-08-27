Oscar Isaac's Frankenstein character was inspired by late pop star Prince.

Oscar Isaac based Victor Frankenstein's movements on pop star Prince

The 46-year-old actor plays Victor Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro's new take on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel appearing opposite Jacob Elordi as the monster - and Isaac has now revealed he based the scientist's movements on Prince's walk during rehearsals for his 2007 Super Bowl performance.

Isaac told Variety: "I saw him much more as an artist than as a scientist. I watched a video of Prince going to the Super Bowl in order to rehearse.

"And I just basically stole his walk when he’s going up to the stage with his hands behind the back."

However, the director gave other instructions telling the actor to be "more Mick Jagger".

In the interview, Elordi he drew inspiration from a form of Japanese dance called butoh for the monster's staggering walk while he also listened to Mongolian throat singing to influence the character's speaking voice.

The actor also spent up to 10 hours a day in the make-up chair getting ready to play the creature and Elordi reveals the character was constantly shifting and evolving.

He said: "There’s so many different layers to the costume. When he’s born, he’s wearing nearly nothing. His chest is open and his head is high.

"Then, as he starts to experience pain, as we do as a teenager, he starts to hunch his shoulders. And as an adult, he closes off."

Elordi also revealed his golden retriever Layla was with him on set and she wasn't scared by his costume and prosthetics, saying: "She loved it, actually.

"She didn’t bark - or feel threatened.”

Frankenstein will be given a two-week run in cinemas from October 17 before it lands on Netflix on November 7 and Elordi admitted he feels sad that so many films aren't being given full theatrical releases any more.

He said: "It’s heartbreaking that films like these don’t have full cinematic releases. My great hope is that we get this film in cinemas for as long as possible. And then, hopefully, that can set a precedent for more films out there."

Elordi recently admitted he binge-watched all of the previous Frankenstein movies to help him get his version of the monster right.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: "I devoured all of his monsters. At first I thought, I’ll stay away from this. I want to do my own thing. And then I asked Guillermo: 'Should I watch the other Frankensteins?'

"And he goes: 'What the f*** do you mean?’ I was like: 'Well, I don’t want it to be influenced.’ "He says: 'My friend, it’s a movie, it can’t f****** hurt you.’ I went home and I just binged them."