Owen Wilson to return for Meet The Parents 4

The 56-year-old actor will join Ben Stiller, 59, Robert De Niro, 81 and popstar Ariana Grande, 31, in the eagerly awaited fourth film in the ‘Meet the Parents’ franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Owen is set to reprise his role as Kevin Rawley, the ex-fiancé of Teri Polo's Pam Focker.

Polo and Blythe Danner will also return for the new film, the first in the series since 2010 movie ‘Little Fockers’.

John Hamburg - who wrote the screenplay for the previous three movies, 2000’s ‘Meet the Parents’ and its follow-ups ‘Meet the Fockers’ and ‘Little Fockers’ – will pen the script.

De Niro is expected to produce the film alongside his Tribeca Festival cofounder Jane Rosenthal through Tribeca Productions, while Stiller will also produce through his company Red Hour films.

The original film starred Ben as Greg, a nurse who suffers a series of unfortunate events while visiting his girlfriend's parents (De Niro and Danner). Polo starred as Greg's girlfriend.

Plot details for the new movie are being kept under wraps but, according to THR, one of the main storylines revolves around Grande’s character.

In the upcoming movie, the son of Greg (Stiller) and Pam Focker gets engaged to a “ball-busting woman who seems all wrong for him”, played by Grande.

The film is set for release on November 25, 2026.