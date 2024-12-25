Pamela Anderson has heard from "a lot of great directors" following her performance in 'The Last Showgirl'.

Pamela Anderson is hoping to land more film roles

The 'Baywatch' star landed her first ever Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in the film and she admits the awards buzz is proving helpful because she's hoping to book some more roles.

She told Variety she's heard from "a lot of great directors", adding: "It’s exciting because I want to keep working."

However, Pamela admitted she still gets nervous walking into glitzy awards season events. She explained: "It’s getting better, but it’s still a little hard to walk into these rooms and and see people who you’ve admired for so long.

"You put out your hand, shake their hand, and have a conversation. It’s scary and hard, but it’s exciting. I’m challenging myself to do that."

She concluded: "Time is an illusion. Sometimes it’s feels like it’s just been one day between ‘Baywatch’ and now.

"It’s hard to think about how much time has passed. What was I doing these last few decades and now I’m here? Again, it’s all very surreal, but I’m very happy to be here in this moment right now."

Pamela previously shared her joy over her Golden Globe nomination in a statement given to PEOPLE, which read: "I share this beautiful nomination with 'The Last Showgirl' Family, my family, and my hard working companions on this interesting journey.

"It is never too late to dream, to start again, to stay open to possibilities - we are not all so lucky. I wish everyone my love and thanks while I navigate this new exciting chapter."

Pamela previously admitted she's thrilled her film is getting the recognition it deserves, telling Gold Derby: "What’s wonderful is that this movie was shot in 18 days, and it was less than a couple million dollars. It was really a labor of love. So I’m so excited for the film.

"It’s very satisfying and really exciting. It shows you that hard work matters. No matter if it’s a tiny little film or a tiny budget or fewer hours, you can really pour your heart into something, and it shows. So I’m just really excited I got the opportunity. And I never thought it would go like this."

She added: "I never had a project like this, so when I saw myself for the first time the film’s premiere in Toronto with the entire audience, I was just happy to not see me.

"For me, I feel like this is just the beginning of my career. I worked really hard on this project. I have an acting teacher I’ve worked with for a long time, Ivana Chubbuck.

"I’ve worked with her on everything from Broadway till now, and a long time ago, but we lost touch. My life kind of took a sideways turn.

"But here I am back again. It just took me a couple of decades to get back on track. But that’s what is just so fun. You never know and it’s never too late."