Patricia Arquette, Michael Sheen and Vicky McClure have been cast in 'The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde'.

Michael Sheen has been cast in Sir Kenneth Branagh's new thriller

The trio have joined the ensemble for Sir Kenneth Branagh's upcoming psychosocial thriller, which stars 'Killing Eve' actress Jodie Comer with production already getting underway in the UK.

As reported by Deadline, Arquette, Sheen and McClure have been added to the cast alongside Tom Bateman, Michael Balogun, Kristina Tonteri-Young and Karla Crome.

Also set to appear are Aiysha Hart and Gemma Whelan.

Plot details are yet to be revealed for the film, which has been penned by 'Oppenheimer' actor Branagh, who will also be serving as director.

There was said to be excitement in the industry when it was revealed that Branagh's latest movie was ready to go after the success of his 2021 coming-of-age film 'Belfast'.

That movie saw him take home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, while the casting of Comer has only added to the anticipation for the picture.

It's a busy time for Comer, who has been cast alongside Hugh Jackman in 'The Death Of Robin Hood'.

The film is being directed by Michael Sarnoski and has been billed as a dark take on the classic tale of Robin Hood with the titular character fighting with his past after a life of crime and murder.

Production is set to begin in February 2025 with Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett both set to produce for the Ryder Picture Company (RPC) alongside Alexander Black for Lyrical Media - who are fully financing the flick.

Sarnoski said in a statement earlier this year: "It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood.

"Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential.

"I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way."