Patrick Dempsey is in talks to return to the Scream franchise

The 58-year-old actor appeared in 2000's 'Scream 3' as Detective Mark Kincaid and in 2022's fifth movie, 'Scream', it was revealed Neve Campbell's alter ego Sidney Prescott had married and had children with the cop, and with the next film in the franchise set to return its focus to her character, the 'Grey's Anatomy' actor has admitted he may be back too.

Speaking on 'Today', he said: “I’m waiting on the script.

“There has been a conversation about it. I haven’t seen anything yet. So, we’ll see what happens...

“I mean, you know, it’s always good to have a job.”

It was revealed earlier this year that Neve will return to the film series, having skipped the sixth movie over a salary dispute, along with creator Kevin Williamson back at the helm.

The 'Party of Five' actress previously admitted she found it "so satisfying" to be heard on her pay issue.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm super grateful that they came around on it. ['Scream VI'] just didn't feel right. I couldn't after this many decades of carrying a franchise, to feel undervalued and underpaid and to know that it wouldn't have happened to a man in that way.

"It just wouldn't make sense for me to walk on that set. So, I'm glad I stood up for myself."

And Neve is excited about the story for the upcoming film.

She added: "We are going to follow Sidney.

"They did pitch the concept to me, and it’s the reason that I jumped on board.

"I love these movies, they are so much fun to be a part of, I'm so grateful for them, I could never have imagined being a part of a movie that would have lasted this many decades."

Melissa Barrera had been on board to lead the film but she was fired in November 2023 over social media posts seen as antisemitic, and shortly afterwards, her co-star Jenna Ortega dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.