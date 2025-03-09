Paul Feig always gives his cast a lot of input into their movies.

Paul Feig wants input from his actors

The 62-year-old director believes it is important to allow stars "a lot of leeway" because, having acted himself, he thinks it would "cut off this huge bit of talent" if he ignored their opinions and ideas.

Speaking about his collaboration with 'Another Simple Favor' stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, he told People magazine: “I mean that's what I always do.

“When I work with actors, I give them a lot of leeway. I want them to figure out what they want to wear, etc., because I was an actor, I know. Like if I'm just saying, ‘Say this. Say this the way I wrote it,’ I'm cutting off this huge bit of talent.

“So every movie, every show I've ever done, I collaborate with them and go, ‘Here's the stuff,’ and they'll come [back with], ‘Oh what about this? What about this?’ And that's how we work. That's how I've worked with every movie star ever.”

Paul hailed working on the sequel to 'A Simple Favor' with the two actresses a "dream come true".

He added: "It was too much fun. Too much fun. I mean, I had such a great experience on the first one. It always kind of stuck with me, like, ‘God, I love working with the two of them’ — as well as the rest of the cast.

“So, you know, coming up with this [sequel] just like, ‘We gotta get something that gives them both something great and new to do that can include the old cast but bring in a bunch of new characters.'

“And I always wanted to shoot something in Capri, so it was a dream come true to get to figure that one out.”

Anna previously admitted she turned to Paul for advice when it came to her directing crime thriller 'Woman of the Hour'.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "Funny enough, the first person I called was Paul Feig, and the only reason I say that that’s funny is because this is a movie about a serial killer, and we mostly know him for comedies like 'Bridesmaids'.

“I admire him so much as a filmmaker and a collaborator, that I really wanted his perspective, and he had kind of a tough love thing for me. It was a very, ‘No excuses, the buck stops with you,’ kind of talk, so I’m very, very grateful to him.”