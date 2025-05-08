Paul Walter Hauser and Lili Reinhart are to star in the comedy thriller ‘The Very Best People’.

The 38-year-old actor and the ‘Riverdale’ star, 28, will lead Brian Swibel’s upcoming film in what will be his directorial debut alongside Tim Roth, Jake Lacey, Jai Courtney and Kerry Bishe.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, Deadline reports ’The Very Best People’ will be based on John Lavelle’s stage play of the same name, and is due to enter production in New York on 22 May.

Set in a Staten Island pub, ‘The Very Best People’ follows two childhood friends who, after the mysterious shooting of a disgraced NYPD detective, embark on a misguided mission for redemption.

Armed with conspiracy theories and a warped sense of patriotism, they plot to confront the so-called “Deep State”, leading to a series of absurd and violent events, including a light-hearted kidnapping.

Lavelle is also due to write the movie’s script alongside ‘Blades of Glory’ scribe Craig Cox.

‘The Very Best People’ will be produced by Brent Emery, Justin Klosky, Alex Peace-Power, Tara Smith and Bita Khorrami for Swibel’s Triptyk Studios alongside Bonnie Timmermann.

Meanwhile, Hauser, Reinhart, Dan Reardon and Lisa Wolofsky will serve as executive producers.

Hauser will be seen in this summer’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’, where he will star opposite Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in an undisclosed role.

The ‘Black Bird’ star previously teased the superhero film would usher in “a new tide of successful storytelling” in the MCU.

Speaking with TheDirect, he said: “So I think our movie, ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’, to me, only speaking from my opinion, everything I witnessed and took part in, everything I felt while in the presence of the creatives on the film, I believe we are the Marvel movie of the year.

“I believe we are the one to watch.”

The actor added ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ would “hit”, and compared it to previous successful Marvel movies like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Black Panther’.

He said: “I believe that this will go down in history as one of the ones that started a new tide of successful storytelling for the company.

“Sort of in the same way the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Black Panther’ hit. They both hit in a certain way. I believe we are about to hit.”

Hauser also teased ‘Fantastic Four: The First Steps’ was “a smart, chic Marvel movie” that revolves around the family element of the titular team.

During an appearance on Sam Roberts’ show on SiriusXM, he said: “I don’t think I’m speaking out of school, and I think, from what I’ve seen, and obviously I can’t say much about it, but I will say the short time I was on set, dude, they’re making a cool movie, man.

“This is a smart, chic Marvel movie that really focuses on family as part of the theme. And you really kind of fall in love with those characters, I think.”