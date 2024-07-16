Pauly Shore has paid tribute to Richard Simmons ahead of starring as the late fitness guru in an upcoming biopic.

Pauly Shore has paid tribute to Richard Simmons ahead of starring as the late fitness guru in an upcoming biopic

The TV personality - who found fame for his popular aerobatic video series ‘Sweatin’ to the Oldies’ – was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (13.07.24), the day after his 76th birthday.

Following the sad news, the 56-year-old comedian hailed him “one of a kind”.

He wrote on Instagram: “I just got word like everyone else that the beautiful Richard Simmons has passed. I hope you’re at peace and twinkling up in the heavens.

“Please give my mother Mitzi and my father Sammy a big hug and a kiss for me. You’re one of a kind, Richard. An amazing life. An amazing story. They broke the dolphin shorts when they made you. Rest in peace, my friend. Rest in peace.”

Shore had originally played Simmons in the short film ‘The Court Jester’ and could “really relate” to him because of the actor’s own love for health.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: “I am him. I like helping people. I like health. I like putting that energy out there … I help comedians and people, and so I really relate to Richard. And I've been going to the gym since I was a kid. And I think I'm a little over-the-top as well, so I feel like I connect with him.

“And I've known him for years from back in the day. I started in the ‘90s. I used to always see him, and I was always giving him hugs and high fives and stuff.”

While the ‘Encino Man’ star loved playing Simmons in the flick, the late star admitted he did “not approve” of the planned biopic.

He penned on Facebook: “Hi everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore.

“I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read.”

Responding to his comments, the ‘Son in Law’ actor said he had been “up all night crying” after learning Simmons didn’t give him his seal of approval.

He asked: “Richard, how do you not approve of this movie?

“I mean, really, who’s better to play you in a movie than ME? Leonardo DiCaprio’s not gonna play you. Brad Pitt’s not gonna play you. I’m perfect. Everyone already thinks I’m you. We’re the same. Beautiful, inside and out.”