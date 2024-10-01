Cillian Murphy has started production on the 'Peaky Blinders' film.

Cillian Murphy has started work on the Peaky Blinders movie

The 48-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming Netflix movie, and he has reunited with the BBC show's creator Steven Knight as filming gets underway.

The streaming platform's official account on X, formerly Twitter, shared professional photos of Murphy on set both in character and with Knight.

They wrote: "By order of the Peaky Blinders... Tommy Shelby is back.

"Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film."

Tom Harper is directing the upcoming spin-off, which followed Birmingham gang leader Tommy.

'Saltburn' star Barry Keoghan has signed up to appear in the movie in an unknown role, while 'Dune' actress Rebecca Ferguson is also part of the cast.

In the wake of the movie announcement, Murphy told Deadline: "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me... It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of 'Peaky Blinders'. This is one for the fans."

Director Harper added: "When I first directed 'Peaky Blinders' over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive.

"'Peaky' has always been a story about family – and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix."

And Knight teased the film will be "full-on".

He said: "I'm genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the 'Peaky Blinders' story. No holds barred. Full-on 'Peaky Blinders' at war."