Pedro Pascal is "more aware" of "disgruntlement" around his Marvel casting than anything he has done before.

Pedro Pascal 'more aware' of 'disgruntlement' around his Marvel casting than previous roles

The 50-year-old actor is gearing up to star as Reed Richards/ Mister Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with this year's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and he will reprise his role in next year's Avengers: Doomsday, and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

However, Pascal knows he has his detractors, after some claimed he is "too old" for the part, or called for him to trim his facial hair.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: "I’m more aware of disgruntlement around my casting than anything I’ve ever done.

"'He’s too old. He’s not right. He needs to shave.'"

Despite this, Pascal is getting excited about the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will drop on July 25th.

He said: "I’m getting an inkling of excitement because it seems to reflect what our common goal was, and what we want to share, which is all of our f***ing hearts on a platter within this genre."

However, he admitted some may not be happy with his portrayal.

He added: "You just never know if people are going to be disgusted by your heart or not."

Pascal's breakout role came in 2014 when he took on the part of Oberyn Martell in HBO's Game of Thrones.

He went on to play Javier Pena in Netflix crime show Narcos, and has also starred in The Mandalorian, and as Joel Miller in HBO's post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us.

Pedro has since landed the role of Richards, but the part could've gone in a different direction.

Former Doctor Who star David Tennant recently admitted he was keen to take on the role.

Appearing on a panel at MCM Comic Con in London, he said: "In terms of superheroes, I don’t know, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards, and unfortunately, it looks like they’ve gone in a different direction, although if it has to be someone, I’m happy for it to be Pedro Pascal, frankly.

"I would have quite liked to be Reed Richards, I’d quite like to be able to do all that.

"So I’ll stick with that even though it’s gone, even though it’s gonna be a while before there’s another go at that, I think, unfortunately."

But he is "very pleased" Pascal "exists".

He added: “I think Pedro Pascal is great. I’m very, very pleased that he exists."