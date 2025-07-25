Pedro Pascal downplays Avengers leader reports

Pedro Pascal has downplayed reports that Reed Richards is the new leader of the Avengers.

The 50-year-old actor plays Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Fantastic Four movie and despite director Matt Shakman recently hinting that Richards will take on the huge role in the future, Pascal doesn’t believe that will happen.

He said: “It’s big news to me, that’s for one. I think Matt Shakman was doing an interview and when he was speaking about Reed… there is something that happens in the comics where he is sort of drawn in by the Avengers family and asked to be put into a leadership position. That is something that happens in the comics. It isn’t necessarily something that my character’s future entails.

“I am being honest in that. I am not even trying to avoid spoilers. It’s a little bit of a mislead.”

Pedro’s comments came after Fantastic Four: First Steps director Shakman told Variety that Reed was the most difficult role to cast because “he goes from being the nerdy scientist who’s locked away in the lab, to the husband and the father who’d do anything to protect his family, to the guy who’s leading the Avengers”.

Pascal and his Fantastic Four co-stars Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will reunite for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday but plot details are being kept under wraps.