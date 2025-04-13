Pedro Pascal found playing Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' "really intimidating".

Pedro Pascal wanted to stay 'authentic' to himself while playing Mister Fantastic but still impress Marvel fans, which proved 'really intimidating'

The 50-year-old actor has joined the MCU as the founding member and the leader of the Fantastic Four in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, set for release on July 25.

Pascal admits he always feels under immense pressure when joining established franchises, having had roles in 'Game of Thrones' and 'Star Wars', because he wants to make audiences "happy" while staying true to himself.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “It was really intimidating.

“I relied on the people that I was around to hold me to the experience and help get me through it. Stepping into something like Game of Thrones and then going into the early days of Netflix with Narcos and then Star Wars and the world of video games with The Last of Us, each time I’ve felt like I couldn’t top how intimidating the last one was. They’re all scary because you really want to make people happy, especially if it’s something that’s widely known with particular expectations around it because you want those expectations to be met. You also want to be authentic to yourself so that it can be the best that it can be for anybody who wants to be entertained by a story and travel with us into this world.”

Ebon Moss Bachrach, 48, will play Ben Grimm/The Thing, with Vanessa Kirby, 36, as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman and Joseph Quinn, 26 as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch.

Teasing what to expect from his version of Johnny Storm, Quinn told the publication while referencing Chris Evans' portrayal in 2005: “He was branded as this womanising, devil-may-care guy, but is that sexy these days? I don’t think so. This version of Johnny is less callous with other people’s feelings, and hopefully there’s a self-awareness about what’s driving that attention-seeking behaviour."