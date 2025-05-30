Keanu Reeves is "not happy with the scripts" for ‘Constantine 2’, Peter Stormare has said.

Keanu Reeves is 'not happpy with the scripts' for Constantine 2, his co-star Peter Stormare has said

The 60-year-old actor’s titular demonologist is set to return in a follow-up to the 2005 horror flick, and Stormare - who played Lucifer in the movie - has revealed Reeves has been disappointed with Warner Bros.’ ideas for a more action-packed ‘Constantine 2’.

Speaking with The Direct, Stormare, 71, said: "It's a lot of back and forth, because ... I think Keanu, which I know pretty good, is not so happy with the scripts and usually what comes out of the studios.

"Because the first one wasn't that successful in the beginning, it became a sleeper and became a cult movie, and now it is one of the biggest cult movies ever. But to do a sequel, the studios want to have, you know, cars flying in the air. They want to have people doing flip-flops and fighting action scenes."

Stormare added that the ‘John Wick’ star believed a ‘Constantine’ sequel should be "spiritual", and was worried the follow-up would diverge from this concept in favour of focusing on action.

He explained: "I think Keanu says, ‘I've done ‘John Wick’. This movie is spiritual. It's about demons and regular people. And I wanted to keep it that way.’

"And we talked about that. I want to do God coming down exactly the same way, but in a black suit and looking more or less like Lucifer from the first one. I'm 12 years older, so it's going to be hard to, you know, completely imitate the first movie.

"But, I think from Keanu, he wants to do a sequel that is very close to the first one."

Even so, Stormare admitted he hasn’t seen any of the scripts for ‘Constantine 2’ yet, and it was all "hearsay" from Reeves.

He said: "That is just hearsay from him, you know, and it's trying to be very secretive. As we say, both me and him, just do the first movie again and add some other elements, and you have a sequel.

"‘The Godfather Part II’ was a sequel that was built on number one. They are similar. You can actually see number one and two together, and they stick together.

"So, don't do a completely different movie, then it won't hold together. And I think that's where we are, yeah."

‘Constantine’ tells the story of the titular exorcist and demonologist who helps LAPD policewoman Angela Dodson (Rachel Weisz) investigate her twin sister’s mysterious suicide, only to discover that fallen angels from Hell are trying to enter the human world.

While Reeves is seemingly apprehensive about the ideas for ‘Constantine 2’, Stormare insisted the actor was "very proud" of the character.

He said: "I think Keanu is very proud of that. He was fighting for it to be a character that he loved and wanted to develop.

"And I mean, with Tilda Swinton doing Gabriel, it is a cool character. And even my Lucifer is a cool character that you can relate to as a viewer ... They wanted to dress me up like, you know, like a devil with a tail and a pitchfork and whatever, but we were really fighting for me to have, like, an off-white suit and do it very simple."