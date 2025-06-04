Blumhouse are working on a film adaptation of 'Phasmophobia'.

Phasmophobia is coming to the big screen

The 2020 multiplayer horror survival game - which was developed and published by independent studio Kinetic Games - has become a huge hit with over 23 million sales around the world, and now the iconic film studio is giving the paranormal title the big screen treatment.

The movie version will be produced by Blumhouse and Atomic Monster alongside Kinetic Games.

Daniel Knight - director of Kinetic Games and 'Phasmophobia' lead developer - said in a statement: "We’re thrilled to officially announce that a 'Phasmophobia' film adaption is in development — it’s a big moment for the whole Kinetic team, and the start of something really exciting.

“We never could’ve imagined the incredible heights this game would reach when it launched five years ago, and we’re so thankful to our amazing community for the lasting impact 'Phasmophobia' has had in the gaming space and beyond.

"Working with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster marks an incredible new chapter for the game, and we can’t wait to share more as the project develops.”

There is currently no release date, plot details or casting information available for the project, which appears to be in its early stages.

The 'Phasmorphia' game is a played in the first-person, with gamers either working alone or in a group to figure out what type of ghost is haunting a certain location.

In the game, most of the ghosts are based on various creatures or entities from different religions and cultures, from poltergeists and the Japanese Obake to Irish folklore's Banshee.

There is no real central narrative - the single player mode didn't come until a year after the original launch - which means the team behind the movie will be able to explore different ways of honouring the source material.

The news was initially revealed during Blumhouse's Business of Fear event this week, as CEO and founder Jason Blum was joined by President Abhijay Prakash, Atomic Monster CEO and founder James Wan, and horror analyst and author Stephen Follows.

The group discussed how horror has expanded more recently, and pointed to the way certain subgenres can indulge its audience's diverse tastes.

Last summer, Blumhouse launched a survey looking to put 100 major horor films from the past five decades into various subgenres.

The paranormal subgenre was found to be one of 24 thriving themes, along with the likes of slashers, survival films, and psychological thrillers.