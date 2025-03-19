Phoebe Dynevor is to star alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt in new movie 'Pendulum'.

Phoebe Dynevor joins Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Pendulum movie

The motion picture, which will be produced by Darren Aronofsky and directed by 'Black Swan' writer Mark Heyman, is a "terrifying new genre film", according to Deadline.

'Bridgerton' actress Dynevor and Gordon-Levitt will play young couple Abigail and Patrick, who head to a retreat in New Mexico following a traumatic event.

However, things take a turn for the worst when Abigail falls under the spell of the new-age retreat's leader.

It's one of many upcoming films for Dynevor, who will appear in thriller 'Beneath the Storm' later this year, and she is to star opposite Diane Lane in thriller 'Anniversary'.

What's more, the 'Fair Play' actress recently wrapped on another thriller movie, 'Famous', which will see her star opposite Zac Efron, and she has joined the cast of M. Night Shyamalan's next film alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

In January, Dynevor starred in Neil Burger's spy movie 'Inheritance', which was filmed entirely on an iPhone, and she admitted the process was a "daunting" challenge.

Speaking to Collider, she said: "I was very confused and baffled by it.

"I think we had to have a few Zooms before I really understood what he was trying to do, but then I became really excited about the guerrilla style of shooting and the fact that we could go to all these places and steal footage from all of these places, whether it was on aeroplanes or an Apple store, at the pyramids.

"It was such an exciting, very daunting prospect, so I was ready. I was really at a point where I wanted to challenge myself, and it really was that. It was a great challenge."