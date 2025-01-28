Phoebe Dynevor was provided with a "daunting" challenge by 'Inheritance'.

The 29-year-old star features in Neil Burger's new spy movie that is filmed entirely on an iPhone and embraced the unique shooting style involved in the flick – even though it took her time to understand the concept initially.

In an interview with Collider, Phoebe said: "I was very confused and baffled by it.

"I think we had to have a few Zooms before I really understood what he was trying to do, but then I became really excited about the guerrilla style of shooting and the fact that we could go to all these places and steal footage from all of these places, whether it was on aeroplanes or an Apple store, at the pyramids.

"It was such an exciting, very daunting prospect, so I was ready. I was really at a point where I wanted to challenge myself, and it really was that. It was a great challenge."

Dynevor was filmed around the globe for the flick and admits that she was under pressure to get her performance right in locations where they weren't supposed to be shooting.

The 'Bridgerton' actress – who plays a woman called Maya who gets embroiled in an international conspiracy after discovering her father Sam (Rhys Ifans) is a spy – explained: "I was terrified. Me and Neil both talk about how we still go to airports now and get that fear because we think we're doing something wrong.

"But also just the knowledge of knowing that we only had one take in certain places and one shot at it, and if it didn't work, I don't know what we would have done, honestly, if it didn't work in some of those places."

Dynevor continued: "Luckily, I think we were okay and never really got... Well, actually, that's a lie.

"There were a few close encounters with cops and air hostesses and things like that, but nothing that ever really stopped us from filming. So, that was good. It worked out."

Dynevor revealed that the highlight of working on 'Inheritance' was getting to film in the South Korean capital Seoul.

She explained: "I just love that city. It's westernised in a lot of ways.

"Going from Cairo to India was quite intense. It's very much different worlds and a lot of poverty and all that kind of thing, but Korea was so far away from anything I knew.

"The food is amazing and the people are amazing. The karaoke is very fun. We had some really great nights out in Seoul. So, yeah, I'd go back there in a heartbeat."