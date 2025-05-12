'Post Truth' will become the first feature-length AI film in the world to be released in cinemas.

Pioneering filmmaker Alkan Avcioglu has directed Post Truth

Distributed by Baska Sinema, Turkey's leading distributor for independent cinema, the English-language film will open this summer across more than 20 cities in what is a seismic moment in the evolution of filmmaking.

The picture has been created by pioneering generative AI artist AIkan Avcioglu and is already drawing strong international interest from festivals and distributors, sparking discussions about the future of cinema.

'Post Truth' is described as a "fake film about the real world" and explores humanity's relationship with technology and how the world has arrived at a point where truth and reality no longer matter.

The film documents an era of endless information overload and dissonance using the very language of a time it reflects.

Avcioglu said: "We live in an era where everything feels staged and unreal – from politics to social media.

"'Post Truth' questions the very foundations of reality and the narratives we choose to believe in."

The director worked in the film industry for over a decade before leaving his career behind to become an artist exploring new storytelling prospects through artificial intelligence.

The move established him as a leading voice in the art scene, with his works questioning photographic reality. Avcioglu became one of the first AI artists to be accepted into major traditional art fairs, including Paris Photo, Art Basel Miami, Zona Maco, and Vogue Photo.

His works have been auctioned by Christie's New York and exhibited at galleries across the world.

The script for 'Post Truth', which has been co-written by multidisciplinary artist Vikki Bardot, draws inspiration from the large-scale cinematic vision of Godfrey Reggio and the archival essay style of Adam Curtis and Chris Marker.

Developed over the course of 15 months, the project draws from a pool of more than 55 hours of AI-generated material and includes over 200,000 seconds of synthetic imagery and sound.

Emerging from Avcioglu's established style and conceptual framework, the visuals, sound, music and voice are all fully created through artificial intelligence.

Bardot, who co-produced the film through Spongeworthy Studio, commented: "'Post Truth' marks a new frontier for filmmaking: not just in how films are made, but in how reality itself is represented on screen.

"Storytelling today must speak in the visual language of a world where real and fake have already merged."

Armagan Lale, Director of Baska Sinema, added: "We believe it's important to acknowledge and understand how new tools like AI are expanding the language of cinema in real time."

The company is preparing to hold talks with international distributors and sales agents at the forthcoming Cannes Film Festival.