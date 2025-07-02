Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg has said protagonist Dek is like Mad Max and Conan the Barbarian.

Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg has likened protagonist Dek to Mad Max and Conan the Barbarian

The 44-year-old filmmaker explained the character - a Yauja hunter portrayed by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi - was inspired by the stoic outcasts from the Mel Gibson and Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring action flicks.

Speaking with Empire magazine, Trachtenberg said of Dek: “He’s a thing of few words, pretty blunt. He cuts straight to the point. Literally and figuratively.”

The director added Dek was seen as the “runt of the litter” among his clan, and Trachtenberg wanted audiences to root for the character - who will be the first Yautja protagonist in the Predator series instead of the main antagonist.

Trachtenberg explained: “That feels like a big idea, not just within Predator, but in sci-fi generally.

“In most sci-fi universes, the ‘creatures’ are either bad guys or sidekicks. In [Predator: Badlands] it’s, ‘What if you were with the creature on this crazy mission to prove itself, seeing everything through its eyes?’”

Looking to the future, Trachtenberg - who helmed 2022’s Prey and the 2025 animated movie Predator: Killer of Killers - revealed he had a third, unannounced idea for a Predator project.

He said: “After Prey, I had three ideas. One was Killer Of Killers, one was Badlands and one ... I haven’t done yet.

“So, there are other awesome ideas and time periods it’d be exciting to explore, and all that’s been part of our discussion for [what’s next].”

Predator: Badlands follows the young hunter Dek (Schuster-Koloamatangi) after he has been outcast from his clan and sent to a remote planet where he forms an unlikely alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning) as the pair search for the ultimate adversary.

The director previously said he had taken a “big, crazy swing” with the upcoming action blockbuster - which is slated to hit cinemas on 7 November.

He told Bloody Disgusting: “It’s a big, crazy swing, and I think that’s what drives butts into seats.

“If you want the same old Predator experience, you can hit play on Predator or Prey or any other, whichever one is your fit.”

Although the director didn’t reveal any specific details about the character Fanning was portraying, Trachtenberg explained he had used story concepts from video games like Shadow of the Colossus to create Thia and the dynamic she has with Dek.

He said: “As inspired as I am by movies, I’ve been very inspired by video games [like] Shadow of the Colossus, where you have a protagonist paired with someone else who provides color and connection.

“There’s a thing with a horse in Shadow of the Colossus that’s devastating when you play the game. And so [Predator: Badlands] was a little bit inspired by that in terms of wanting to see the Predator with someone else, this character who’s the opposite of him.

“He’s very laconic, [Thia] is not. She’s capable in ways that he is not. Physically, she’s got a real thing that I’m so excited for you guys to see. But I want to let eventually some of that speak for itself.”

Trachtenberg added Predator: Badlands would be more character-driven than previous Predator films, and would centre on the titular alien hunter.

He said: “I never thought [the Predator] was Jason Voorhees or Freddy Krueger. They had a code [like] hitmen or crime underworld Goodfellas.

“I felt like there was something cool to explore within that culture that’s different than just adding a bunch of stuff on top of it. It felt like we’re mining [concepts] as opposed to just throwing [more] at the franchise.”