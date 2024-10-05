Adele Lim will direct 'Princess Diaries 3'.

Princess Diaries 3 finds director

The 'Joyride' director will helm the long-awaited third movie in the 'Princess Diaries' franchise, with Anne Hathaway set to return in the lead role of Mia Thermopolis.

Adele told Variety: "As a diehard fan of the original ‘Princess Diaries,’ I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

Anne, 41, confirmed the news on Instagram and wrote: "Miracles happen. Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues."

The first movie was released in 2001, with the sequel following in 2004.

Debra Martin Chase, who originated the film franchise, will produce alongside Hathaway under her Somewhere Pictures banner.

Naia Cucukov (Lim’s producing partner at 100 Tigers) will executive produce the film with Melissa Stack.

Flora Greeson is writing the script, which is expected to continue the story from the first two movies rather than rebooting the franchise.

The new movie has been in development since 2022 and last year, Anne hinted at an update.

She told V magazine: "We’re in a good place, That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place."