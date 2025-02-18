Ethan Hawke believes the prioritisation of profit is leading to “generic art”.

Ethan Hawke has voiced his concerns

The 54-year-old actor has voiced his concerns about the current landscape in Hollywood, accusing movie studios of prioritising money-making over art and culture.

Speaking at the Berlin Film Festival, Ethan explained: “Audiences have to care. They don’t sell. You guys, the community, has to make it important.

"For offensive art to have a place in our conversation, it has to be cared about. And when we prioritise money at all costs, what we get is generic art that appeals to the most amount of people and we’re told it’s the best.”

Ethan has called on film fans to make their feelings known to movie studios.

The veteran actor observed that cinemagoers need to “demand” change from studios, if that’s what they want.

He explained: “If you love offensive art and you want it, demand it.

“Right now, people don’t think they’ll make any money off it so it doesn’t get made.”

Ethan stars alongside Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott in ‘Blue Moon’, the new Richard Linklater-directed biographical drama movie.

And the acclaimed filmmaker has claimed that the movie industry has become more risk-averse in recent times.

Richard said: “Offensive times conjure up offensive art maybe. But movies particularly have always been escapism.”

The director observed that although cinema offers a form of escapism, studios have also become increasingly cautious in their approach.

He said: “I think most human psyches want to escape a bit. There’s probably less offensive art now than there has been in the past.”

Ethan recently claimed that "greed" runs the movie business.

The actor acknowledged that the movie industry is "designed to make money" - but Ethan admires actors and actresses who are willing to take financial risks.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ethan explained: "Greed runs our universe.

"If you say you just want to make money, everybody understands what you are going for, and they are fine with it. ‘Great, yeah, good. Oh, yeah, he sold ten billion Big Macs. Good for him.’ No, you just poisoned the whole world."

Ethan loves that some people within the film industry are still willing to prioritise art over profit.

The 'Dead Poets Society' star said: "I love it when people keep the great dream alive of making something magnificent, and it’s very hard because the whole industry that runs movie making is designed to make money - and most of all our favourite movies, that’s not what was motivating the project.

"I would never want to not be a person that wouldn’t sell their house to make a movie. I love that. I think it’s cool. I admire the hell out of it."