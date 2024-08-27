Quentin Tarantino has "no desire" to see the fourth 'Toy Story' movie because it had a "perfect" ending with the third film.

Quentin Tarantino says they ruined the 'Toy Story' franchise by doing a fourth film

The Hollywood filmmaker has discussed famous trilogies that have worked or not work, in his opinion, and he cannot believe the classic animated franchise went ahead with another flick.

Speaking on Bill Maher’s 'Club Random' podcast, he said: “I don’t watch all the animated movies and stuff, but I’m a big fan of the ‘Toy Story’ trilogy.

“I think there’s only one trilogy that completely and utterly works to the Nth degree and that’s ‘A Fistful of Dollars', ‘For a Few Dollars More’ and ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.'”

He continued: “It does what no other trilogy has ever been quite able to do.

“The first movie is terrific, but the second movie is so great and takes the whole idea to such a bigger canvas that it obliterates the first one. And then the third one does the same thing to the second one, and that’s kind of what never happens. You’ll see this big jump from the first to the second and they don’t really land the third one.”

Tarantino said of Pixar films: “In the case of ‘Toy Story,’ the third one is just magnificent.

“It’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen. And if you’ve seen the other two, it’s just devastating. But the thing is, then three years later or something, they did a fourth. I have no desire to see it. You literally ended the story as perfect as you could, so no, I don’t care if it’s good. I’m done.”