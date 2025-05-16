Ralph Fiennes cast as President Snow in Hunger Games prequel

Ralph Fiennes has been cast as President Coriolanus Snow in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’.

In the upcoming prequel, based on the books by Suzanne Collins, the 62-year-old actor will play the villainous character, previously portrayed by Donald Sutherland in the original series and Tom Blyth in the 2023 film ‘The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes’.

Producer Nina Jacobson said in a statement: “We wanted to honour Donald Sutherland by having one of this generation’s greatest actors play President Snow 24 years before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena.

“Working with Ralph has been on my bucket list since he traumatised me for life in ‘Schindler’s List’. It’s genuinely a thrill to welcome him to the Hunger Games.”

Recently, Maya Hawke recently joined the cast as Wiress, the former 'Hunger Games' champion who now serves as a mentor for those in District 12.

News of Maya's casting came weeks after it was confirmed Mckenna Grace, 18, had landed the highly-sought after role of District 12 Tribute Maysilee Donner.

Joseph Zada will lead the cast as Haymitch Abernathy, with Whitney Peak set to portray his girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird. In addition, Jesse Plemons has been cast as Plutarch Heavensbee, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ will be an adaptation of Collins’ 2025 novel of the same name, and is the second instalment in the writer’s ‘Hunger Games’ prequel trilogy.

The story is set in the world of Panem 24 years before the first ‘Hunger Games’ book, and follows Haymitch Abernathy, who is selected as a tribute for the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ is to be directed by Francis Lawrence, who will be working from a screen adaptation written by Billy Ray.