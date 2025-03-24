Ralph Macchio has had "conversations" about making a 'My Cousin Vinny' reboot.

Ralph Macchio starred in the 1992 comedy film

The 63-year-old actor starred alongside Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei in the 1992 comedy film, and Ralph has revealed that he's open to the idea of shooting a reboot.

Asked if the idea of a reboot has ever cropped up, Ralph told PEOPLE: "Yeah, I've had conversations with other writers about that."

'My Cousin Vinny' was a critical and commercial success, with Marisa winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film.

But Ralph is determined that any potential reboot finds a "smart angle in".

The actor explained: "Yeah, that one's a beloved piece. It's about finding the smart angle in."

Ralph believes any reboot would have to include Joe, even though he rarely shoots films these days.

Speaking about his former co-star, Ralph joked: "He could FaceTime it in here."

Ralph is also well-known for playing Daniel LaRusso in four 'Karate Kid' films. The actor reprised the role to star in 'Cobra Kai', the hit Netflix series, and Ralph has admitted to feeling proud of the show's emotional ending.

He said: "It was really fan service and harkened back to the great ’80s movies. It felt like a big fat, ’80s movie. You're hugging the stranger next to you, just getting a little misty-eyed and a lot of F-yeah moments, and so we miss those in movies these days.

"So it was nice the guys were able to do that honestly and earnestly."

Noriyuki 'Pat' Morita, who played Mr. Miyagi in the 'Karate Kid' movies, passed away in 2005. But Ralph is convinced that his former co-star would've been a huge fan of 'Cobra Kai'.

The Hollywood actor - who has reprised the role of Daniel LaRusso to star in 'Karate Kid: Legends', an upcoming film that also features Jackie Chan and Joshua Jackson - shared: "I think he'd be the first one buying the popcorn and inviting everyone over. I really do.

"I think we've respectfully kept the legacy alive and always paid homage to his character because honestly - and I've said it probably a million times - we're not here today without him. We're not."

Meanwhile, Marisa Tomei previously explained how the success of 'My Cousin Vinny' influenced her career.

The 60-year-old actress - who played Mona Lisa Vito in the comedy movie - told NPR: "I was offered a lot of comedies, which was great. And I didn't really know how to pick and choose, and I knew that I was most interested in a variety of characters. And it wasn't in contrast to, 'Oh, now I don't want to play this because I have to get away from this image'. It was more: 'Well, what else is out there? I'm curious.'"