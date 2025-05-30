Ralph Macchio was "screaming constantly every day" for his new movie 'Karate Kid: Legends' to be delayed.

The movie - which stars Ralph reprising his role as Daniel LaRusso from the 'Karate Kid' franchise - is set three years after the finale of spin-off TV series 'Cobra Kai' and was initially slated to hit cinemas in 2024 - several months before the show's final episode was due to be broadcast.

Now Ralph has revealed he was determined to persuade movie bosses to push the film back so it didn't ruin 'Cobra Kai' for fans.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Just so you know, when this movie was initially slated for a December 13, 2024 release, I was screaming constantly every day: ‘This movie has to come out after ['Cobra Kai'] finishes'.

"And once marketing got together and realized that [release date] would not benefit either, they did the right thing [by delaying the film until May 2025].

"'Karate Kid: Legends' is now coming at a time where I like to believe that 'Cobra Kai fans' are thirsty for another chapter.

"There’s also brand-new fans, who may or may not have even seen Cobra Kai or the original film, that would have a great time at the cinema."

'Cobra Kai' also featured Macchio and ran for six seasons before concluding in February while the release of 'Karate Kid: Legends' was pushed back until May.

He added of the film: "It’s family viewing and a very positive story of good over evil. And you get to share a communal experience in the theater where you’re hopefully high-fiving the stranger next to you because you had a wonderful time.

"And when you get home, perhaps your uncle pulls out a DVD of the original 'Karate Kid', and the whole family gets to watch Mr. Miyagi for the first time. It’s cool when I have kids run up to me who know who Mr. Miyagi is and think he’s the coolest."

When asked if there are any plans to continue 'Cobra Kai', Ralph explained: "There are a few balls up in the air. You have to be diplomatically safe, and I don’t know which one is going to land.

"I hope all of them do, or some of them do, or one of them does. The success of 'Karate Kid: Legends' could propel all that stuff. It’s different, but same. There’s a Miyagi-ism for you."