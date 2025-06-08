Logic is determined to have a career in filmmaking.

Logic was determined to become a film director

The 35-year-old rapper - whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II - has been known for his contribution to the music industry but recently helmed the comedy-drama Paradise Records and claimed that "nothing will stop" him from exploring his new career.

He told Collider: "Nothing will stop me from making films. I'm going to make movies, and I'm going to do it my way. I will have full creative control and final cut, or you can eat my ass. This is my mentality because we, as creatives and artists, are told, 'No and no, and this is why, XYZ.” F*** that s***. Because if you don't want to give me the money, I'll just go do it myself and then I will sell it or make money from it. That's not arrogance. That's, 'F*** you for telling me no so long that I thought I couldn't do it,' and then woke up one day after Kevin Smith spit in my face and was like, 'Do this!'"

The Under Pressure hitmaker added that he has before "kind of lost" within himself in the last few years, and he was "terrified" to jump ship so he could be behind the camera.

He said: "For the last five years, or at least for three of those years, I was kind of lost, trying to figure out what I wanted to do. It always kept coming back to film, like, 'Make film, make film' because I was so terrified to do it. So being able to talk to you gives me this feeling that I had when I was younger — not like I’m trying to chase like a crack pipe or anything, but it's a fun feeling is what I'm saying."