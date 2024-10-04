Alan Ritchson is to star in the romance-drama ‘Counting Miracles’.

The 41-year-old actor signed on to lead the film adaptation of author Nicholas Sparks’ newly-released novel of the same name, which is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios.

The picture will follow a former Ranger (Ritchson) who returns to his small hometown to find his long-lost father.

While there, he meets a doctor who is trying to find a balance between her own life as a single mother-of-two and a "reclusive old man with a mysterious past", leading to surprising connections being made and the beginning of a journey towards belonging.

As well as starring in the movie, the ‘Reacher’ actor is due to produce the project through his company AllyCat Entertainment alongside Sparks’ longtime producing partner Theresa Park.

While the film has its leading star and production ticked off, there is currently no release date or director attached to the project.

Ritchson is best known for his action roles in Prime Video’s TV show ‘Reacher’ and Universal’s ‘Fast X’, though he took on a more serious role in the drama ‘Ordinary Angels’, which tells the true story of a widowed father who is supported by a Kentucky community as his critically-ill daughter requires a transplant.

Reflecting on the film, ’The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ star said he intended to play more "historical figures" in the future.

He told MovieWeb: "I love the action space. I mean, it’s kind of really my bread and butter and probably always will be. It’s just, I’m built for it. So, there’s a lot of that ahead in my future, and I’m looking forward to all those projects.

"But when you have the opportunity to tell a true story or play a historical figure, I mean, it's really a great gift to an artist like myself, and it's a huge challenge and a huge risk.

"And you really want to be authentic in those moments and honour their journey. But it really is like kind of the highest calling, I think, as an actor. So, I do look out for a lot of those roles."