Renee Zellweger says the character of Bridget Jones is "always lingering" in her life.

The 55-year-old star is set to return to the role for the upcoming movie 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' and finds it straightforward to relate to her alter ego.

When asked if she misses playing Bridget, Renee told Empire magazine: "Oh, yeah, absolutely. I mean, there are parts of this character that a lot of people relate to, and I share that. I relate to so much about her that I feel like she's always sort of lingering.

"I feel her in my awkwardness sometimes, and I think of her when I'm having one of those out-of-body experiences where you're kind of watching yourself talk and thinking, 'Just shut your mouth. Just stop talking. Okay, now stop talking. Now: stop talking. Okay. Just stop now.'

"So, I feel like there are parts of Bridget that travel with me – and it's usually the awkwardness and those moments of, I don't know, public humiliation that we all relate to."

The movie will be the first in the series without Colin Firth as Mark Darcy and Renee confessed that it was heartbreaking not to be working alongside him in the latest film – which is set to be released in cinemas in February 2025.

She said: "It's so peculiar because of the connection to this character I've come to love. I love him. I love this person that Colin plays when we get together again. And I was heartbroken.

"It was such a peculiar thing to be heartbroken that a fictional character is gone from your life, (but I've) gotten to know him since 2000.

"And of course, Colin, he's an integral part of that experience, and to not share it with him...I won't lie. I shed some tears. It's just, I guess, like life. Part of the magic just disappears."

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' is the first flick in the franchise to be helmed by a male director in the form of Michael Morris but Renee enjoyed working under his guidance.

The 'Judy' actress explained: "Obviously, there's going to be a different creative perspective and way of looking at the narrative, and stylistically, his choices are going to be different. And like you said, he's a fella! So, yeah, I was scared at first.

"But I had met Michael several years ago socially: I know his wife (actress Mary McCormack), and we have mutual friends. He's a gentleman, a kind person, and such a gifted director."

Renee continued: "He set the tone at work every day and folks would go above and beyond for him, because he was so kind and supportive and appreciative of what everybody had to bring to the table. And he entrusted his crew to do what they're great at, you know?

"And that just made for a wonderful experience for everybody. There was so much joy on the set, and I attribute that to how he works. I felt very lucky to be doing this with him."