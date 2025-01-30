Renee Zellweger is "in denial" about the end of the 'Bridget Jones' franchise.

Renee Zellweger hopes she can play Bridget Jones again in another film

The 55-year-old star reprises her role as the titular character in the new film 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' – which has been billed as the fourth and final movie in the series – but has her "fingers crossed" that her alter ego returns.

Speaking at the film's premiere in London on Wednesday (29.01.25), Zellweger told the BBC: "Let me live in denial for a little longer."

The new flick sees Bridget living as a widow following the death of her husband Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) as she adjusts to being a single mother and the world of modern dating.

The story is partially inspired by author Helen Fielding – whose husband Kevin Curran passed away in 2016.

Zellweger said: "(The film) is a beautiful story and really the most personal for Helen. She is sharing about her own experiences about loss, grief and finding new happiness, it's a pretty special one."

The 'Chicago' star added that she has always felt "really, really lucky to get the part" of Bridget and "was just trying not to get fired".

Bridget begins a relationship with 29-year-old Roxster (Leo Woodall) in the movie and Zellweger is supportive of the character becoming romantically involved with a younger man.

She told Variety: "I mean, I think it's nothing new.

"But maybe the social taboos are melting away... it's never a bad thing. There's certain things that we probably don't need to have opinions about, and where people find love... why would that ever be a problem?"

Woodall concurred and believes it is important for audiences to "get used to it".

The 'One Day' star said: "It's a real relationship that happens a lot and you know, we're just not used to seeing it on screen."

Bridget's other love interest in the film is school teacher Mr. Wallaker and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor hinted that there is plenty of complexity to his character.

The 47-year-old star said: "He's quite stern in his own way, he has a kind of sense of the world.

"At the same time, he's really able to communicate with Billy, Bridget's son, and understand that he's going through something and trying to figure out ways of helping that. There's a lot of layering to him."

Meanwhile, Fielding is proud that a character she created in the 1990s continues to appeal to young audiences today.

The novelist said: "When I do a signing half the audience are Gen Z's. They're the first generation who have lived through a world crisis for ages. They're very similar to Bridget in their emotional fragility, their ability to share and cry on TikTok.

"And they have their same little rituals, Bridget has ice cream and vodka and they have sleep routines and things like that.

"I think they're a really interesting and lovely generation. I can't wait until they start writing more novels."