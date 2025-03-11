Renee Zellweger "never" imagined making four 'Bridget Jones' movies.

Renee Zellweger has played Bridget Jones since 2001

The 55-year-old actress first played the iconic character in 2001's 'Bridget Jones's Diary' - which was based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Helen Fielding - but Renee never expected that she would still be in the role 24 years later.

Asked if she ever imagined herself playing the character in four films, Renee told The Hollywood Reporter: "Never. Never. No, I just didn’t want to get fired off the first thing, and I didn’t want to let anybody down, and I wanted Helen to be happy."

The latest 'Bridget Jones' movie, 'Mad About the Boy', features a host of so-called Easter eggs. And the actress believes that the hidden references are an authentic parts of someone’s story.

Renee said: "That’s life, isn’t it? We have our little things that are consistent throughout our lives that people can identify as recognisably true to who we are as people. And I don’t throw my dresses away - I wear ’em for 25 years."

Meanwhile, Michael Morris - the director of 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' - has described the movie's Easter eggs as "fan service".

The filmmaker explained: "There are more probably than you would ever see in the first run through.

"You could say Easter eggs are fan service. What’s wrong with fan service? Those are people who have been with the franchise for 25 years. I really wanted to do a little bit of that, the texture and you know it’s there."

Helen Fielding wrote the latest movie in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the novelist has admitted to being inspired by some of the resilience she witnessed during that time.

The 67-year-old screenwriter explained: "Our family had lost quite a lot of people and not just the children’s dad but close friends - it was a very hashtag deathy time for us.

"Their father was a 'Simpsons' writer, so there was sort of no joke too dark. And I think what we found was a combination of resilience, good friends, community and a sense of humour helps get you through the dark notes as well as the light notes of life because life is like a piano. It has its black notes. It has its white notes. And happy endings are just about where you choose to stop the story.

"No one’s life goes perfectly. Everyone has to deal with stuff that is tough. And I just found the writing through Bridget’s eyes, who’s basically quite a nice person for all everyone thinks she’s a bit of a mess - she’s basically a decent, kind, moral person; she’s all right to her friends; she doesn’t blame anyone except herself - those values and that resilience are the things that get you through difficult times."