Renee Zellweger talks 'strange' return to Bridget Jones

The 55-year-old actress has already played the title character in the 2000 original, 2004’s 'Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason' and 2016’s 'Bridget Jones’s Baby' and admitted it felt strange at first when returning for 'Bridget Jones: Mad About a Boy'.

She told Variety: "It was really strange meeting up with the friends again in Bridget’s flat, and sitting in the pub downstairs from Bridget’s flat, and looking at each other thinking, ‘Isn’t this weird?’ It’s so weird that we’ve come together again and it’s become a thing that we’ve been blessed to do again and again. It’s crazy."

While Bridget's on-screen love Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth in previous movies) has been killed off, she has two new hunky leading men to choose from in the new movie, Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Renee said: "I don’t think anybody has to do chemistry reads with these guys. What a great time. And they’re so sweet. They could both have such tremendous egos, you know what I mean? They could. With their experiences, and their charm, but you know, they’re wonderful. I feel so lucky."

Speaking about his family's reaction to his casting in the movie, Leo, 28, said: "They were all, in different ways, extremely jealous. My uncles were very jealous. A couple of my friends were very jealous, but I think they couldn’t believe that I was going to be part of this. They’ve loved it their whole lives, or at least since the first one. I just think it’s kind of bonkers that I would be doing this. So yeah, I’m lapping it up."