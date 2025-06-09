Renee Zellweger is keeping her "fingers crossed" for more Bridget Jones movies.

Renee Zellweger at the Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy world premiere

The 56-year-old actress - who has played her TV producer-and-reporter alter ego since 2001 - thought 2025's Mad About the Boy was the last film in the franchise, based on the novels by Helen Fielding.

But the Hollywood star is hoping Helen will want to share more of her career, as well as family, friends and romantic relationships experiences through more books and, potentially, more films.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zellweger said: "My understanding was that this was kind of it, but I keep my fingers crossed that she might want to share some more of her own experiences through the world of Bridget."

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy's director Michael Morris said more "chapters" would make sense, given Helen's children Dash and Romy are going to university.

Morris said: "And look who we’ve got: Chiwetel Ejiofor in the world now, and we’ve got Leo Woodall in the world now.

"We’ve got all these fantastic people and Helen’s got her life, her kids are going to college. Let’s hope for more chapters."

Mad About the Boy follows Bridget's life as a widowed single mom after her husband Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) dies, but she confronts her grief with Mark in the form of a vision.

And Renee admitted it was "impossible" to not cry in the scene where Bridget and Mark talk on the sidewalk outside the house because the "real-life journey" of sharing their love story with Colin was ending.

She said: "That was, ''I’m not supposed to cry in the scene,' and it’s impossible not to cry in that scene.

"It was such a strange day seeing Colin there in his Mark Darcy finery. I had this moment of realisation that the real-life journey of sharing the Bridget and Mark Darcy love story with my friend was coming to an end.

"It really felt like a profound moment thinking about the nearly 30 years we’ve shared in telling this story. Then I thought, “Yeah, I don’t want this to end. I love Mark and Bridget!”

Agreeing that it was an emotional scene, Morris said: "What I love so much about your performance in that moment - it’s critical actually for how we are setting up this particular story of this woman’s journey on from her great love - is that while standing in the doorway, after experiencing all those feelings you just talked about, the character Jeremy (Neil Edmond) answers the door.

"He is obviously upset on this anniversary of his friend’s death, and it’s Bridget who consoles him. It’s Bridget who hugs him and says, 'It’s OK.'

"Then your voiceover comes in and we go into the scene as the audience is feeling this loss, and it’s Bridget who is looking after us.

"She’s saying that this is what happened and, 'I’m OK.'

"That’s so Bridget in the way that you’ve made her over the years. When she wallows, she wallows. But for the rest of her life, she doesn’t.

"I found that a really wonderful way to begin. All of the sadness was there, all the nostalgia was there, all the yearning for the past. But you were really present: you Renée, you Bridget."