Ridley Scott 'always tries to get his own way' on set

The 87-year-old moviemaker has helmed classics such as The Martian, Thelma and Louise and titles like House of Gucci in more recent years but admitted when asked about wanting to "fix" anything he has done that he often is just ready to move onto the "next case" by the time one project is finished.

He told Collider: "That's a tough question because I tend to do quite big movies. By the time they finish these scale movies, you're like, “Enough!

"Right?' Next case.” So, you're starting to weaken. To me, it's like a sport. You can't weaken, otherwise you're gonna get beaten. I will go to the last dying argument to try and get my way. Then there’s a moment where you think, “You know what? F*** it. Go for it.” But the thing I love about all the platforms, and I started to love about discs, but we're way beyond that now, is my film, which is now 50 years old, called The Duellists. It runs every night online. So, to me, instead of being buried somewhere in some dark vault, it's very healthy to see it out there still playing."

Despite his years in the film industry, Scott revealed that he still wants to direct a Western or a musical.

He said: "If they're good enough, and you know it's not the moment because everyone's afraid of it, you keep it sitting, waiting, and then come back. So, I have a Western, which is the best Western I've ever read. It was on a shelf of an author who had died. It’s from his estate. We tracked it. I bought the script, so I own it, and the moment will come to make it. So, I still have to do a musical. I still have to do a pirate movie. I still have to do a Western."