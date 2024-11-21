Robert Pattinson is reportedly in talks to join Christopher Nolan's next film.

Robert Pattinson 'signs up for Christopher Nolan film'

The 38-year-old actor - who previously worked with the iconic filmmaker on 2020's time travel sci-fi thriller 'Tenet' - is in line to join an all star cast featuring A-listers like Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and more.

According to Deadline, Pattinson is the latest big name linked to Nolan's upcoming movie for Universal.

Tom Holland and Lupita Nyong'o are also set to join the cast, as well as Zendaya, who will appear with Pattinson in A24's 'The Drama'.

The as yet untitled film has been shrouded in secrecy with details being kept closely under wraps.

It's set to be released in July 2026, which is a similar window to other Nolan films in the past, including last year's 'Oppenheimer'.

Plot details and the genre are yet to be confirmed for the movie, with is being written and helmed by Nolan for Universal Pictures.

Filming is expected to get underway early next year.

Nolan previously explained how he has constantly had to adapt as a director, and he's not actually made any of the ideas he had growing up.

In an interview with Empire magazine, he said: "As a young man, I had a list of, however many I'd worked out, 12 or 13 films... I had a lot of ideas and a lot of very specific things that I was going to do. And I look back and I haven't done any of them; they all changed.

"When you plan ahead too far in the movie business, you're not taking into account the shifting sands of culture under your feet... (Cinema) evolves. And part of your job as a filmmaker is to be open to being part of that evolution."