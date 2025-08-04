Roger Corman’s cult film series Deathstalker is getting a big-screen reboot.

Director Steven Kostanski, 39, has described his upcoming fantasy take on the fan-favourite franchise as “not your typical reboot”, after Shout! Studios secured exclusive English-language distribution rights to it in a multi-territory deal just days before the 78th Locarno Film Festival.

The agreement, struck between Shout! – a Radial Entertainment company – and Canadian outfit Raven Banner Entertainment, will bring the new reimagining of Roger’s cult sword and sorcery franchise to theatres later this year.

Directed and written by Steven, the Deathstalker reboot stars Daniel Bernhardt, 59, as the battle-scarred warrior of the title, and Patton Oswalt, 55, as the voice of a benevolent wizard named Doodad. The acquisition covers theatrical, digital, video-on-demand, broadcast and physical media rights, with Raven Banner Releasing set to distribute the film simultaneously in Canada.

Made in Argentina, the 2025 film revisits the fantasy kingdom of Abraxeon, which is under threat from the Dreadites – a faction intent on resurrecting the ancient sorcerer Nekromemnon.

The plot follows Deathstalker after he picks up a cursed amulet from the body of a fallen prince.

Joined by Doodad, he embarks on a quest to break the curse while evading monstrous assassins.

The original Deathstalker, produced by Roger in 1983 and buoyed by the popularity of Conan the Barbarian, was a surprise box-office hit.

Its 1987 sequel, Deathstalker II, has since also become a cult favourite, often labelled the greatest B-movie ever made.

But Steven – whose past credits include PG: Psycho Goreman and The Void – has taken a markedly different approach.

Jordan Fields, 47, SVP of Acquisitions and Originals at Radial Entertainment, said: “Steve is one of the most fiercely creative filmmakers working today and his love for this IP and genre oozes from every frame.

“Deathstalker is catnip for fans of the Dungeons Dragons staples – thrilling battles, sly humour, offbeat creatures and thoughtful lore.

“Daniel Bernhardt is pitch perfect in a role he was born to play. Roger Corman would have marvelled at what Steve, Daniel and Hangar 18 have accomplished here, and we predict the film will earn a devoted following very quickly.”

Michael Paszt, 52, of Raven Banner added: “We grew up on a steady diet of Roger Corman movies, especially Deathstalker II. These films were the inspiration for Raven Banner.

“To be a part of reimagining one of his most outrageously entertaining sword sorcery classics with Steven Kostanski at the helm, Daniel Bernhardt, Pasha at Hangar 18 along with Slash Rodrigo, our partners at BerserkerGang, is a total dream come true for us. Fans are in store for a wild ride of monsters, magic, and mayhem.”